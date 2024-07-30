Doctors are in the business of keeping people healthy, and one of the best ways to do so is to help individuals avoid illnesses and diseases that can make them sick. Although few people relish the idea of needle jabs, immunizations (vaccines) remain an effective way to stay in good health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says top disease experts work together throughout the year to update the recommended immunization schedules for children, adolescents, and adults. Schedules are approved by the AAP, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health care organizations. Any recommended vaccines are based on ongoing reviews of the most recent scientific data for each immunization.

An immunization schedule offers a series of vaccinations, including the timing of all doses, as recommended or required depending on one’s home country. Vaccines go through multiple phases of trials to ensure safety and efficacy. Following an immunization schedule is ideal for optimal health. Here are a few facts to consider, says HealthyChildren.org, a website managed by the AAP and the CDC.

The timing of vaccines is carefully studied and recommended to work with the body’s immune system.

People with chronic conditions or individuals on medications that weaken the immune system may need a different type of vaccine or a booster. A doctor can discuss the best approach in such situations.

Many vaccines are administered in early childhood during infancy. Getting a child vaccinated on time is the best way to protect him or her.

There is no research to show that a child would be equally protected against diseases if shots are spread out differently or if a varied schedule is followed. Parents and caregivers often must trust that the professionals know best with these schedules.

If a dose is missed or a child is behind schedule, that does not require starting all over. A doctor can be consulted and the next shot in a series can be scheduled as soon as possible.

Adults receive far fewer vaccines than their younger counterparts. According to the CDC’s most recent vaccine schedule, these are some of the shots adults should discuss with their doctors.

COVID-19 (one or more doses of updated 2023-2024 formula)

Influenza (one dose annually)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (seasonal administration during pregnancy)

Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Td or Tdap booster every 10 years, unless pregnant, then one dose Tdap each pregnancy)

Measles, mumps, rubella (one or two doses depending on if born in 1957 or later)

Varicella (two doses if born in 1980 or later)

Zoster recombinant (two doses at age 50)

Following an immunization schedule is one way to maintain personal health. Any questions or concerns about vaccines should be discussed with a primary care doctor or another trusted health professional.