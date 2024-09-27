If you’ve ever wondered what medical school is like, consider attending UB’s Mini-Medical School, a program of Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Mini-Medical School is targeted to anyone aged 16 years and older interested in health care, including high school and college students, and those considering a career in health care.

Upcoming fall dates and topics are:

Oct. 8 from 6-8 pm. “Tomorrow’s Healthcare Heroes – A Look at Careers in Medicine and Biomedical Sciences,” a panel discussion with UB health sciences students and breakout sessions about each field.

a panel discussion with UB health sciences students and breakout sessions about each field. Nov. 12 from 6-8 pm. “Breath of Fresh Air – Understanding and Managing COPD and Asthma,” featuring Karin Provost, DO, PhD, associate professor, and Sean P. Brady, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine in the Jacobs School.

The Mini-Medical School program has been providing Western New Yorkers with an inside look at the medical school experience through lectures on various health care topics since 1997. The mission, set by its founder, Professor Harry Sultz, DDS, is to educate the community about medical science, medical practice, and contributions of Jacobs School clinicians and researchers. The spirit of the program is exemplified in its original slogan, “Where People and Science Meet.” Mini-Medical School is offered by the Jacobs School Office of Graduate Medical Education, and directed by Diana Wilkins, MD, assistant dean of graduate medical education.

So, if you are curious about medicine, health, and health sciences, and would like to become a more informed health care consumer, consider attending Mini-Medical School either in person or virtually. All topics presented are chosen by a community-based advisory board, which is currently working on the next set of topics scheduled for March 11, April 8, and May 13, 2025.

Visit https://medicine.buffalo.edu/about/community_outreach/mini-med.html to register, and learn more.