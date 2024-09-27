By Paul Pelczynski

A Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) is a real estate professional who has received specialized training to work with the 50+ age demographic. An SRES has extensive knowledge and expertise regarding the unique needs of older adults who are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing residential or investment properties, as noted below.

Training and Certification: An SRES real estate agent must complete the SRES designation course offered by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), covering topics such as senior housing options, financing, reverse mortgages, and aging in place. Understanding Senior Needs: SRES agents are skilled in understanding the physical, emotional, and financial challenges that seniors often face. They help clients navigate decisions such as downsizing, moving to a retirement community, or finding homes with aging-in-place features. Network and Resources: SRES agents work with professionals who specialize in issues that impact seniors, including elder law attorneys, financial planners, and health care providers. Communication and Sensitivity: Working with older clients requires a higher level of sensitivity and patience, and the ability to communicate effectively with seniors and their families, so that all decisions are made with the client’s best interests in mind.

Overall, an SRES can provide tailored real estate services to help seniors make informed and comfortable decisions about their living arrangements, and ensure that all real estate transactions are handled with the utmost care and consideration.

