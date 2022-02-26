Ingredients

1 large avocado

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce (replace with 1 large banana if you don’t have any)

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup unsweetened dutch-processed cocoa powder**

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

Instructions

In a blender or food processor combine avocado, applesauce, maple syrup and vanilla.*

Add these ingredients to a large bowl and whisk in eggs.

Sift your coconut flour and cocoa powder.

Add in coconut flour, cocoa powder, sea salt and baking soda to wet ingredients and stir until well-combined.

Stir in chocolate chips

Grease an 8 x 8 inch baking dish with coconut oil and add batter.

Place in oven to bake or 25-30 minutes (slightly less for fudgier brownies)

Cool for 20 minutes before cutting into 16 brownies

Keep on counter in airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days, or store in freezer

*You can also mash these together by hand but make sure that you mash it up very well and there are no clumps.

** Make sure you use dutch-processed otherwise your brownies will taste bitter – this is the step that people often forget!