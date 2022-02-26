Ingredients
1 large avocado
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce (replace with 1 large banana if you don’t have any)
1/2 cup maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 large eggs
1/2 cup coconut flour
1/2 cup unsweetened dutch-processed cocoa powder**
1/4 tsp sea salt
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 cup of chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a blender or food processor combine avocado, applesauce, maple syrup and vanilla.*
- Add these ingredients to a large bowl and whisk in eggs.
- Sift your coconut flour and cocoa powder.
- Add in coconut flour, cocoa powder, sea salt and baking soda to wet ingredients and stir until well-combined.
- Stir in chocolate chips
- Grease an 8 x 8 inch baking dish with coconut oil and add batter.
- Place in oven to bake or 25-30 minutes (slightly less for fudgier brownies)
- Cool for 20 minutes before cutting into 16 brownies
- Keep on counter in airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days, or store in freezer
*You can also mash these together by hand but make sure that you mash it up very well and there are no clumps.
** Make sure you use dutch-processed otherwise your brownies will taste bitter – this is the step that people often forget!