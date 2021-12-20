ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND LIVE WELL ERIE LAUNCH “CURBSIDE CARE” INITIATIVE

Downtown Buffalo outreach to provide free, confidential health screenings and harm reduction supplies

ERIE COUNTY, NY – On Tuesday, December 21, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and Live Well Erie will start a weekly health initiative, “Curbside Care,” offering health screenings, harm reduction supplies, and flu and COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“The Opiate Epidemic Task Force saw a need for this type of focused, in-person outreach, to fill gaps in harm reduction services that have grown wider during the pandemic,” said Task Force Director Cheryll Moore. “With resources from the Erie County Department of Health and Live Well Erie, we were able to draw in prevention programs – like flu and COVID-19 vaccines – and testing for STIs, HIV and hepatitis C. Combined with our Narcan kits and training, sharps containers and needle packs, this is a comprehensive initiative that will benefit people who live in, work in or visit downtown Buffalo.”

The Live Well Erie van will be parked each Tuesday at 158 Pearl Street, downtown Buffalo, which is on the east side of the Rath Building. ECDOH staff and Opiate Epidemic Task Force members will be on hand to provide a wide range of free, confidential services and harm reduction materials, including:

• Free Narcan and On-the-Spot Training

• Needle Access and Drop-off

• Injection Equipment

• Sharps Containers

• Fentanyl Test Strips

• Vaccines: Flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, and hepatitis a vaccine (as available)

• Free Condoms

• Sexual Health Information

• Testing: HIV testing, Hep C testing, STI testing

• Smoking Cessation Info and Materials

• Free Pregnancy Tests

Other ECDOH programs and services will participate as this program continues into 2022.

• Register for ECDOH Opioid Trainings: http://www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings

• Text for Narcan: 716-225-5473 or Request an Emergency Narcan Box for your business: 716-858-7695

• Buffalo & Erie County Addiction Hotline: 716-831-7007