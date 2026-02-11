American Heart Month event reinforces message “You Are the First Responder Until Help Arrives” by honoring lifesaver Gerald Breen with the HeartSaver Hero Award

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 — More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year. This February, during American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is calling on everyday citizens to be agents of change by stepping in as the first responder until professional help arrives — and one Western New York community member demonstrated just how lifechanging that readiness can be.

Gerald Breen, a Lowe’s associate in Orchard Park, was honored on Wednesday after stepping in to save his coworker Jim Schroeder’s life during a sudden cardiac emergency at work. Breen’s quick thinking, courage, and willingness to act embody the heart of the Nation of Lifesavers™ movement — empowering everyday people to step in with confidence when seconds matter.

Breen received the HeartSaver Hero Award, which recognizes individuals who take lifesaving action at the most critical moments. Schroeder and his family joined the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills, and the Orchard Park Lowe’s team to celebrate Breen and highlight the importance of CPR readiness.

Following the ceremony, American Heart Association instructors led a Hands-Only CPR experience for Lowe’s employees, reinforcing that CPR is something anyone can learn and be prepared to use.

“Jerry’s courage and willingness to act exemplify exactly what the Nation of Lifesavers movement is all about,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association Buffalo. “You don’t need medical training to save a life; you just need to be willing.”

Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere — at home, at work, in the gym or in public. Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital in the United States, and nearly 90% are fatal. Immediate CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival, yet bystanders perform CPR only about 40% of the time.

The American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers™, nationally sponsored by Walgreens, aims to ensure more people are prepared to act by learning Hands-Only CPR. The Association has set a bold goal to double survival from cardiac arrest by 2030 through community training, awareness, and increased access to CPR and AED education. The Association has set a bold goal to double survival from cardiac arrest by 2030 through community training, awareness, and increased access to CPR and AED education.Only CPR. The Association has set a bold goal to double survival from cardiac arrest by 2030 through community training, awareness, and increased access to CPR and AED education.