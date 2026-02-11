NIAGARA FALLS, NY – Niagara Pride, Inc. is proud to announce the return of the WNY Pride 5K & LGBTQ+ Wellness Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the SUNY Niagara campus. As the premier LGBTQ+ health and wellness event in Western New York, this year’s 5K marks a critical turning point for the organization as it embarks on a mission to raise $75,000 to establish the county’s first Mobile Pride Unit.

In a county spanning 522 square miles—much of it rural and agricultural—access to affirming resources remains a significant barrier. For many LGBTQ+ individuals in areas like Olcott or Royalton-Hartland, a simple trip to a safe space in Niagara Falls or Buffalo can involve an hour-long commute, presenting challenges ranging from transportation costs to the fear of being “outed” in their local neighborhoods.

“In Niagara County, ‘mobile advocacy’ is the difference between an agency that exists and an agency that is present,” said Niagara Pride leadership. “A mobile unit isn’t just a van; it is a bridge. It allows us to bring survival supplies, mental health resources, and ‘Safe Kits’ for unhoused youth directly to those who need them most, regardless of their zip code.”

Call for Sponsors and Community Partners

To make the Mobile Pride Unit a reality, Niagara Pride is calling on local businesses, corporations, and community leaders to step up as sponsors. Following the success of 2025, which fully funded a new Youth Drop-In Program, the 2026 goal of $75,000 will cover the purchase and operation of the van. Sponsorship offers a unique opportunity for organizations to demonstrate a visible commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while supporting life-saving outreach in underserved rural areas.

A Day of Wellness and Celebration

The 2026 event promises to be the largest yet, featuring:

• The 5K Fun Run/Walk: An all-inclusive event where participants are encouraged to “run, strut, or sashay” to the finish line.

• The WNY Pride 5K Drag Race: New for 2026, watch local drag superstars compete in a high-energy dash for the title of “WNY’s Fastest Drag Superstar.”

• Wellness Village: A variety of vendors providing on-site health screenings, affirming medical information, and legal and financial resources.

• Shopping with Pride: A dedicated marketplace featuring local LGBTQ+ and ally artisans.

Join the Movement

Individuals, families, and corporate teams are encouraged to register today. Registration includes a commemorative 5K item and lunch (hot dog, chips, and a drink).

• When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | Check-in: 9:00 AM | 5K Start: 10:00 AM

• Where: SUNY Niagara, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY

• Registration: $35 for Adults | $20 for Students & Corporate Team Members

By participating or sponsoring, you are doing more than joining a race; you are helping Niagara Pride hit the road to ensure no member of the LGBTQ+ community is left behind.

For more information on sponsorship levels, vendor opportunities, or to register for the 5K, please visit www.niagarapride.org/wnypride5k2026.