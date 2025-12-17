The American Heart Association urges people to be aware of and reduce risks for deadly ‘holiday heart attacks’

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2025 — The winter holidays can turn deadly as research shows that more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year. While being aware of the signs of a heart attack and taking steps to reduce your risk are important all year long, the American Heart Association, devoted to changing the future to a world of healthier lives for all, says that’s especially critical during the next few weeks.

A number of scientific studies confirm this deadly phenomenon.

A study published in Circulation , the flagship journal of the American Heart Association, reported that more cardiac deaths occur in the U.S. on December 25 than on any other day of the year, followed by December 26 and January 1.

In a British Medical Journal study reviewing more than 16 years of data on heart attacks among people in Sweden, there was a 15% overall increase in heart attacks during the winter holidays. Of particular note, heart attacks increased 37% on Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), peaking at 10 p.m. and more often in people over 75 and those with diabetes or previous cardiovascular disease.

“No one wants to think of tragedy during this joyous time of year as we gather with family and friends. However, these startling facts are very sobering. We don’t know exactly what triggers this increase in heart attacks during the holidays. It’s likely a combination of factors,” said Cristine Adams, M.D., chief wellness officer of Kaleida Health, emergency physician at Buffalo General Medical Center and the VA Hospital of WNY, wellness director at UB|MD Emergency Medicine and the American Heart Association’s Buffalo CycleNation chair. “Winter weather has been noted to increase heart attack risk due to restricted blood flow when arteries may be constricted in cold temperatures. We also know the holidays bring a lot of added stress to many people. There are lots of parties and family gatherings where many tend to overindulge in rich foods and drink.”

According to Dr. Adams, one of the most critical factors might be that people ignore important warning signs of a heart attack or stroke.

“While you may not want to spend the holidays in a doctor’s office or hospital, getting checked out and receiving prompt treatment if there is a problem is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your loved ones for all the celebrations to come,” she said.

Giving the gift of life may also come into play if you see someone experiencing heart attack or stroke symptoms. You could be out shopping at the mall, enjoying the sights and sounds of the holiday season or spending time at a family gathering and witness someone having a heart attack and going into cardiac arrest. Starting CPR immediately and calling 9-1-1 could be the difference in life or death in those situations.