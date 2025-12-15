SYRACUSE, N.Y. (December 15, 2025) –The holiday season is here! As families prepare to travel and gather, the Upstate New York Poison Center wants to remind everyone that the season can bring unexpected poisoning risks.

“The holiday season should be filled with joy and celebration, but it also brings risks that many families don’t expect,” says Willie Eggleston, assistant clinical director at the Upstate New York Poison Center. “Each year, we see preventable incidents involving holiday decorations, seasonal plants, travel-related mishaps, and medications that are left within a child’s reach. A few simple precautions, like keeping potentially harmful items out of sight, storing medications up high, and staying alert during gatherings, can make all the difference.”

Here are a few safety tips to remember:

Holiday Plants & Decorations

Mistletoe, holly berries, amaryllis bulbs, and yew berries are toxic if eaten.

Button batteries can get stuck in a child’s throat or burn internal tissue.

Keep small decorations out of reach of kids and pets.

Food, Drinks & Medications

Alcohol, cannabis edibles, and vaping products can be dangerous if swallowed.

Everyday vitamins and over-the-counter medications should be stored up high and out of sight. Remember, over-the-counter medicines can still be dangerous if taken by the wrong person.

Weekly medicine storage containers are not always child-resistant. Be sure to keep them out of reach.

Candy, gummies, and even some household items can look like cannabis edibles or caffeine gummies. Keep products in their original packaging so they are not confused with regular candy or snacks.

Refrigerate leftovers promptly, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to avoid food poisoning.

Household Chemicals, Candles & Travel Safety

Keep cleaners, paints, and other chemicals in original containers, locked up, and stored high and out of sight.

Menorah oils and other lamp fuels are dangerous if swallowed, especially by kids.

Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working at home or when traveling.

Never use generators or grills indoors, even in garages, due to deadly carbon monoxide risks.

If Poisoning Happens

If you suspect someone has been poisoned, call 1-800-222-1222 immediately. Be ready to share what was taken, how much, and when, plus any symptoms. Calls are fast, free, and confidential.