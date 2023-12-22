Aesthetic Associates Center’s New 4-D Facelift and More by Annette Pinder

People are living longer, working longer, and feeling younger, and research shows that how you feel affects your physical and mental health. “People want to match how they look with how they feel,” says Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr. of Aesthetic Associates Centre. Pointing to a recent study published in British Medical Journal confirming that how you look impacts how you feel, and that looking younger may help you live longer, Dr. Shatkin says people should not feel ashamed about wanting to turn the clock back on aging.

Dr. Shatkin, a plastic surgeon who specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body, helps patients achieve their cosmetic and aesthetic goals through surgical, non-surgical, and skin care services that help them feel their best. He is particularly excited about the new 4-dimensional (4-D) facelift he developed. “4-D is a multidimensional transformation that takes facial rejuvenation to a new level, by addressing the four dimensions of aging that combine advanced techniques to target the skin, muscles, fascia, and overall facial structure, for a harmonious and youthful appearance,” says Dr. Shatkin.

Here’s how the 4-D facelift works.

First Step: 2 Layer-Lift. This first part of the 4-D facelift addresses the outer skin and its deeper layer that includes the muscles and fascia. Tightening and repositioning underlying muscle structure and fascia removes surface skin and deep layer tension, creating a strong foundation for support. The skin is then re-draped and gently lifted to reduce sagging for a smoother contour.

Second Step: Volume. Since aging often results in loss of volume in the cheeks, temples, and other facial areas, the body’s fascia is used as a supportive framework and to restore volume, for a more youthful, plump appearance.

Third Step: Surface Treatment. Surface treatment targets skin imperfections, fine lines, and wrinkles, and is customized to each patient’s needs. For example, laser skin surfacing addresses pigmentation irregularities and sun damage, whereas radiofrequency/micro needling targets fine lines and coarse wrinkles by stimulating collagen production to produce firmer and smoother skin.

Some patients are not surgical candidates. For those patients, non-surgical treatments may be a great alternative. The Aesthetic Associates Centre features a Medical Skin and Laser Spa that includes skin care specialists who develop customized and minimally invasive treatments that combine laser, energy devices, and injectables to help condition skin, add volume, and reduce lines and wrinkles. Injectables include a variety of products, including Botox, Jeuveau or Dysport, and fillers like Juvederm, Restylane, Radiesse, and Sculptra.

Dr. Shatkin is board-certified in plastic surgery, the only recipient of the 5-Star Diamond Award from American Association of Hospitality Sciences, and a recipient of the Buffalo-Niagara Business Ethics Award. His state-of-the-art fully accredited ambulatory surgery center is located at 2500 Kensington Avenue, Amherst 14226. Learn about all services, including weight loss, financing, and VIP membership at www.drshatkin.com, or call 716-800-4465. See Dr. Shatkin discuss 4-D facelift and more on WBBZ-meTV, Channels 5 or 67 on Wednesday, January 24, at 8:00 pm or Saturday, January 27 at noon.