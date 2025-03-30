DALLAS, March 25, 2025 — Understanding how to properly respond in a cardiac emergency when seconds matter is critical to everyone, everywhere. That is why the American Heart Association, devoted to changing the future to a world of healthier lives for all, and its Nation of Lifesavers™ national ambassador and Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, are expanding the Chasing M’s Foundation cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) tour to Tokyo during March 27-30. This work supports the American Heart Association’s impact goal to improve survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest[1].

“Our national Nation of Lifesavers ambassador Damar Hamlin is a testament to resilience and perseverance, using his global platform to make sure everyone, everywhere knows how to respond in a cardiac emergency,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “We are proud to be working with him here in Japan as well as across the U.S. to turn bystanders into lifesavers through CPR education and AED access to improve survival rates from a sudden cardiac arrest.”

On March 27, American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown and Hamlin will address the student body at the American School in Japan (Chofu campus) about the joint efforts of the Association and the Chasing M’s Foundation to educate and train people around the world about the importance of CPR and AEDs. Brown and Hamlin will also participate in a question-and-answer session with attendees and then approximately 1,500 students will take part in a Hands-Only CPR training where they will learn the necessary skills to perform the life-saving measure.

On March 30, the American Heart Association and Chasing M’s will join forces to train approximately 250 attendees at the opening ceremony of the Japan Flag Football Championships, which is being held at the Fujitsu Stadium Kawasaki in Kanagawa. The Association will also train more than 80 students in CPR training at Teiko University in Tokyo on March 27.

Hamlin, through his Chasing M’s foundation, will donate AEDs to local schools in the community through the Kawasaki City Board of Education, as well as the American School in Japan.

“Since experiencing cardiac arrest in 2023, my foundation has toured the United States to raise awareness and teach people about the importance of knowing CPR and having AEDs available,” said Hamlin. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to connect with youth in Japan and grateful to my partners – the American Heart Association, Japan Flag Football Association, Japan American Football Association, and ZOLL Medical. Together, we are teaching youth that learning CPR is a superpower that allows each of us to be prepared to help save a life. As my experience has shown us, you never know when you could have the chance to save a life.”

The American Heart Association launched the Nation of Lifesavers™ movement in 2023 following the sudden cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin on national television during Monday Night Football™. As the global leader in resuscitation science, education, and training, this campaign has a goal to double the survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the U.S. by 2030[2]. With more than 60 years of CPR education experience, the Association publishes the official guidelines for CPR.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival. In the United States, more than half of people who experience sudden cardiac arrest out of hospital don’t receive immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), contributing to a high death rate. As many as 9 out of 10 people in the U.S. who experience sudden cardiac arrest die[3].

With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring at homes in the U.S., knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. If a teen or adult collapses, witnesses should immediately call 9-1-1 emergency services and begin chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute and a depth of approximately two inches. Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR. It takes just 90 seconds to learn the basics of Hands-Only CPR and save a life Learn CPR today, by visiting www.heart.org/nation.