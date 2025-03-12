SYRACUSE, N.Y. (March 12th, 2025) – National Poison Prevention Week (March 16th-22nd) is an important reminder to take steps to prevent poisoning. Save the poison center’s number, 1-800-222-1222, for expert advice and guidance. The Upstate New York Poison Center provides 24/7 support across its 54-county region, helping with cases such as medication errors, chemical exposures, overdoses, bites, stings, and more. Our team offers immediate, free, and confidential assistance to individuals of all ages.

“When someone calls our poison center, they are instantly connected to a medical expert who can assess the situation and provide immediate, potentially life-saving recommendations,” says Michele Caliva, MSN, MA, RN, CSPI, Operations Director of the Upstate New York Poison Center. “Our goal is to prevent unnecessary emergency visits and offer the best course of action in real-time.”

Cannabis Exposures in Young Children

While the Upstate New York Poison Center has seen a decrease in cannabis-related calls in 2024, unintentional exposures among young children remain a significant concern. Nearly 200 children under six years old required emergency medical attention last year due to cannabis ingestion.

Many cases involved edibles resembling candy, making them easy for kids to mistake as a treat.

“Cannabis-infused gummies, chocolates, and other edibles are designed to look like everyday treats, which is why storage is key,” warns Caliva. “We strongly urge everyone to store all cannabis products securely—up high, out of reach, and in child-resistant packaging, preferably in a medication lock box.”

Key 2024 Poisoning Data

44,376 exposure cases managed.

68% of cases were resolved at home, avoiding ER visits.

70% were unintentional poisonings.

13% involved suspected suicides.

What to Do in a Poisoning Emergency

Remember to stay calm and call our poison center at 1-800-222-1222. However, if the person isn’t breathing, is unresponsive, or is having a seizure, call 911. Have the product nearby. Our poison specialist (nurse, pharmacist, or doctor) will help you. Provide details about the patient, what happened, and any symptoms. Follow our expert advice.

Upcoming Event

The Upstate New York Poison Center will hold a news conference in Saratoga County on March 19th at 10:30 a.m. to discuss poisoning trends at the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room (40 McMaster Street, Ballston Spa).

Visit www.upstatepoison.org for more information and follow us on social media (@UpstatePoison).