‘Red Means Go’ for Buffalo Women’s Heart Health
BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 — Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in women1, yet less than half of women are aware of this. The American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, is changing women’s health through the Go Red for Women® movement. Since 2004, Go Red for Women has addressed awareness and clinical care gaps of a woman’s greatest health threat.
The initiative unites women across the globe to understand their risk and fight back against their No. 1 killer. Go Red for Women is where community and connection meet action. Typically, red means stop, danger, proceed with caution, but your heart health can’t wait. All women need to take steps to safeguard their health and well-being. When it comes to Go Red for Women, Red Means Go!
“Cardiovascular disease is still the No. 1 killer of women, and events like this one are essential to raising awareness and providing education so women understand their risks and how to reduce them,” said Kelly Naab, Buffalo Go Red for Women Chair. “Together, we can ensure every woman is supported and no one faces this journey alone.”
Nearly half of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.2 Women also experience unique life stages, like pregnancy and menopause, that can affect their risk.3 Yet, women continue to be underrepresented in cardiovascular research. They are also less likely to receive CPR from a bystander.4
“Through Go Red for Women, we’re helping move research and solutions forward that reflect women’s unique health needs,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director for the American Heart Association Buffalo. “Here in Buffalo, that means giving people the confidence to perform CPR on everyone, including women, funding research that strengthens maternal health and sharing the signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke. Every woman deserves care, understanding and support for her health at every age and stage of life.”
Women are not waiting. Women are not slowing down. Through Go Red for Women, women are taking action to live longer and healthier. Red Means Go.
