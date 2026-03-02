The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement raises awareness and critical funds for women’s cardiovascular health

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 — Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in women1, yet less than half of women are aware of this. The American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, is changing women’s health through the Go Red for Women® movement. Since 2004, Go Red for Women has addressed awareness and clinical care gaps of a woman’s greatest health threat.

The initiative unites women across the globe to understand their risk and fight back against their No. 1 killer. Go Red for Women is where community and connection meet action. Typically, red means stop, danger, proceed with caution, but your heart health can’t wait. All women need to take steps to safeguard their health and well-being. When it comes to Go Red for Women, Red Means Go!

The Buffalo Go Red for Women event empowered over 260 Buffalonians to learn about women’s heart health and support lifesaving research, education and advocacy. The program honored survivors, celebrated advancements in heart health and raised over $125,000 to continue better identify, diagnose, treat and prevent CVD in women.

“Cardiovascular disease is still the No. 1 killer of women, and events like this one are essential to raising awareness and providing education so women understand their risks and how to reduce them,” said Kelly Naab, Buffalo Go Red for Women Chair. “Together, we can ensure every woman is supported and no one faces this journey alone.”

Nearly half of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.2 Women also experience unique life stages, like pregnancy and menopause, that can affect their risk.3 Yet, women continue to be underrepresented in cardiovascular research. They are also less likely to receive CPR from a bystander.4

Go Red for Women is meeting the health and wellness needs of women now, and at every age, every stage, and every season of their lives as their trusted, relevant source for credible health solutions. Go Red for Women is also focused on supporting women-centric research and committed to closing gaps in care and support.

“Through Go Red for Women, we’re helping move research and solutions forward that reflect women’s unique health needs,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director for the American Heart Association Buffalo. “Here in Buffalo, that means giving people the confidence to perform CPR on everyone, including women, funding research that strengthens maternal health and sharing the signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke. Every woman deserves care, understanding and support for her health at every age and stage of life.”

Women are not waiting. Women are not slowing down. Through Go Red for Women, women are taking action to live longer and healthier. Red Means Go.