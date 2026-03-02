Buffalo, NY — March 2, 2026 — The WNY Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies (WNYIL) has selected Shane Keyes as Director of Independent Living Services. The Independent Living Services department provides the five core services of the Independent Living Center of Buffalo and Erie County: peer counseling, independent living skills, transition support, advocacy, and information & referral. In this role, Keyes will oversee the department’s daily operations and supervise a team of twelve professionals dedicated to advancing independence and community inclusion.

“I am honored to step into the role of Director of Independent Living Services at the Independent Living Center of Erie County,” said Keyes. “For decades, this organization has led the work in advancing dignity, access, and self-determination—principles that have always guided my work. I look forward to working alongside staff, community partners, and most importantly consumers to expand opportunities for agency and full participation across our community.”

Keyes is recognized for his community-centered leadership across Western New York, including his service as President of the Board of Directors of Our City Action Buffalo and as an inaugural member of the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Young Professionals Council. His academic background includes graduate study in public and nonprofit management as an MPA candidate at SUNY Buffalo State University, graduate study in Educational Culture, Policy, and Society at the University at Buffalo, and a Bachelor of Music Education from SUNY Fredonia.

“Shane brings valuable experience, strong community connections, and genuine enthusiasm for our mission,” said Stephanie Orlando, CEO. “We are excited to welcome him to our senior management team and look forward to the leadership he will bring to the core services offered at what we affectionately call our Buffalo Center.”