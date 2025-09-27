Renowned attorney and real estate developer aims to further Roswell Park’s impact

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorney Kyle Roche has joined the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Board. As a Buffalo native who has spent his professional years in New York City and Miami, Roche is eager to make a difference in his hometown and in the world of cancer care.

Roche grew up in a working-class family in Buffalo, New York. He attended Canisius High School, then received his chemical engineering degree from Purdue University and went onto law school at Northwestern University. Roche has built a name for himself nationwide for his work in cryptocurrency, antitrust and defamation litigation. He was named a New York Metro Area Super Lawyers “Rising Star” from 2020 through 2025.

Alongside his wife Kaylin, an entrepreneur whose business was featured on Shark Tank and Oprah’s Favorite Things, Roche is passionate about Buffalo’s historic buildings. He recently purchased the sites of the former Old Pink and Brick Bar in Allentown after both were destroyed by fires. He also purchased a mansion in the Elmwood Village, where he and his family plan to reside.

“I am honored to join the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Board of Directors and support its mission of advancing cancer research and treatment,” said Roche. “Growing up in Buffalo, I have long recognized Roswell Park’s vital role in our community — not only as a leader in medical innovation, but also as a source of hope and strength for countless families. I look forward to contributing my time and expertise to help further the Foundation’s impact and ensure that Roswell Park continues to thrive as a cornerstone of Buffalo and a global leader in the fight against cancer.”

The Roswell Park Alliance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that manages all donations made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Since its inception, over $655 million has been contributed to benefit Roswell Park’s research, education and patient-care programs.

“At the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, we see the importance of partnering with bright, passionate minds across a variety of sectors to help us amplify our mission to end cancer,” said Cindy Eller, Chief Development Officer and Executive Director of the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. “We are energized about Kyle joining our Board, and we are excited to work with him to continue raising funds that will change the way we understand and treat cancer.”

“We are delighted that Kyle has joined the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Board to serve one of the longstanding institutions in his hometown. The work being done at Roswell Park, hand-in-hand with the Alliance Foundation Board, is saving lives and fueling the next generation of cancer care,” said Dr. Candace S. Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Kyle brings a new wealth of knowledge to Roswell Park, and we are grateful he is committing to help elevate our work in providing hope to the cancer patients of today and tomorrow.”

Roche hopes to open a branch of his law firm in Buffalo, where he, Kaylin and their two children spent the summer in their Elmwood Village home. They plan to move here full-time in 2027 or 2028.

To learn more about the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and the research and patient care programs it supports at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, visit www.roswellpark.org/giving.