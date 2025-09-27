Proceeds from the event will benefit The Against the Storm Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y., September 24, 2025 – The Kensingtons, a past Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation Band of the Year featuring a classic rock repertoire that spans more than 50 years, will headline the 8th Annual “Rock for the Cure” at The Caz, a new music and entertainment venue on Seneca St. in South Buffalo, on Saturday, October 18. The fundraising event is being presented by the Against the Storm Foundation. Letter to Elise, one of the hottest new acts in Western New York, will also perform.

The Kensingtons feature three members of the Against the Storm Foundation’s board of directors – Tom Lillis (Tonawanda), Joey Nicastro (Amherst), and Jack Freedenberg (Snyder). Other members are Tim Franczyk, Mike Lillis, and Justin Rizzo.

Rock for the Cure began as a fundraising idea created by Tom Lillis and Nicastro, who both served on the Board of Trustees of the Western and Central Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

In 2017 Lillis, Nicastro, and other local musicians recorded and released their first song, “Against the Storm,” with support from Ron Hawkins, a Canadian indie music icon best known to local music fans as founding member of the Lowest of the Low. Funds raised from the song benefit the LLS and helped inspire establishment of the Against the Storm Foundation.

In 2023, a second song, “Walking on Hurricanes,” featuring Erin Hoyle on vocals, was released. The song lyrics were written by Matt Connors, a member of the Against the Storm Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Proceeds from the event will help the Against the Storm Foundation further its mission. It has previously raised more than $105,000 to benefit LLS and Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.

A number of items will be auctioned at this year’s event, and a commemorative poster and t-shirt, both designed by Bill Zulewski, who also created the foundation’s logo, will be available for sale.

In addition to the Kensingtons, past performers at the Rock for the Cure include Ron Hawkins, the Strictly Hip, Mom Said No, Jelly Jar, K-Ride, and Grace Stumberg.

Connors, vice president of development at Sinatra and Company Real Estate, and his wife, Lauren Hall, a local TV personality, will again co-host this year’s event. Sponsors include Bank of America, Cantor, Wolff, Nicastro & Hall LLC, Sinatra Development, Connors LLP, Lippes Mathias LLP, Paramount Settlement Planning LLC, and 5 Star Legal Funding LLC.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on The Caz website or on the Against the Storm Foundation’s website. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Against the Storm Foundation, Inc.

Against the Storm Foundation, Inc., is a New York State-authorized not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to help fight blood cancers and support other causes that will improve the health and quality of life for people in need. For additional information please visit: www.againstthestorm.org.