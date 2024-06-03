Dr. Sai Yendamuri has been with Cancer Center for 17 years

Dr. Yendamuri takes on leadership roles in business, strategy

Has extensive research portfolio of more than $6m in funding

Will remain Chair of Thoracic Surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has appointed Sai Yendamuri, MD, MBA, FACS, as Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Outreach.

Dr. Yendamuri has worked tirelessly to improve lung cancer care and outcomes both in the clinic and laboratory since his start at Roswell Park in 2007. Appointed Chair of Thoracic Surgery in 2015, he leads a grant portfolio of more than $6 million in peer-reviewed funding with focuses on understanding the connections between obesity cancer as well as care for patients undergoing lung resection. In this elevated role, Dr. Yendamuri will supervise Roswell Park’s overall strategic development and identify potential for growth on national and international levels.

“Sai is a brilliant physician-scientist who has shown tremendous dedication in his care for patients as well as leadership in guiding clinical and program initiatives,” says Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President & CEO and M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park. “Accomplishments across clinical care, research and leadership make Dr. Yendamuri the right person to take on these additional responsibilities at our cancer center.”

Dr. Yendamuri holds a medical degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and an executive MBA from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, and his training included residencies with MD Anderson Cancer Center, New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens/Cornell University and the Christiana Care Health System. He currently sits on the American Lung Association Local Leadership Board of Directors in Buffalo and is an executive council member of the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society. He recently received a 2023 Surgical Leaders Fellowship Grant from the American Surgical Association and Society of Asian Academic Surgeons.