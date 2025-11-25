Studies involving hundreds of thousands of people suggest that the newest Shingrix vaccine, which helps prevent painful shingles, may also protect against dementia. Researchers reached this conclusion by monitoring the development of dementia in individuals who received the Shingrix vaccine compared to those who did not.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 98% of US adults who have had chickenpox are at risk for shingles. The varicella-zoster virus, a member of the herpes family, causes both. Researchers believe some types of herpes viruses hiding in the brain become activated when the body’s immune system drops its guard, possibly leading to dementia. The researchers found that 23% of people who received the Shingrix vaccine had a 17% lower likelihood of being diagnosed with dementia six years after the vaccine.

The CDC states that the earlier shingles vaccine, Zostavax, was much less effective than the newer Shingrix vaccine, which is 97% effective in adults aged 50 and older. In addition, Shingrix offers 90% protection against both shingles and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), a common complication of shingles. They found that immunity stays strong for at least the first seven years after vaccination. Even in adults with weakened immune systems, the study showed that Shingrix is 68-91% effective at preventing shingles, depending on the immune system condition.

While more research is needed, people aged 50 and older who haven’t received the newer Shingrix vaccine should consider getting it. Not only does it provide better protection against the severe pain caused by shingles, but it may also help safeguard your memory.

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/shingles/public/shingrix/index.html to learn more about the Shingrix vaccine.