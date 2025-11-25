Publisher’s Letter December 2025

As we move into this holiday season, I’m reminded that this time of year holds many different meanings for each of us. The sparkle of lights, festive gatherings, and traditions can bring joy, but for many, the holidays also amplify feelings of stress, loss, loneliness, or grief. It’s important to acknowledge that these emotions are real, and that no one should feel obligated to meet an idealized image of a “perfect” celebration.

Looking around our community, we also see how unevenly life’s blessings are distributed. Some have more; others quietly struggle with financial worries, health challenges, or personal hardship. This is a season that asks us to lean into kindness—to notice who might need support, to give when we can, and to be mindful of the burdens others may be carrying beneath the surface.

If you are finding this time of year difficult, please know you are not alone. Reaching out for help—whether to a friend, family member, counselor, or community resource—is a sign of strength, not weakness. We are meant to support one another.

I also encourage everyone to soften expectations, take a deep breath, and practice patience with yourself and those around you. Small acts of compassion—toward others and toward ourselves—can make this season brighter in the ways that matter most.

Finally, please take steps to protect your health by prioritizing rest, good nutrition, and staying up to date on recommended vaccinations. Caring for yourself is one of the greatest gifts you can give to those who love you.

Wishing you a healthy, safe, and peaceful holiday season.