BUFFALO, N.Y. (April 9, 2025) – Western New York residents have an exciting opportunity to make a difference in their community by joining Soccer for Success® as coach-mentors for the 2025 sessions. Through the Independent Health Foundation, Soccer for Success® offers paid coach-mentor positions, starting at $17.75 per hour, where individuals will work with youth in grades K-8 from Buffalo and Lackawanna.

Coach-mentors must commit to working three days per week for 90 minutes per session over two 10-12 week sessions:

Session 1: April – June 2025

Session 2: July – September 2025

Since 2012, this free program has positively impacted thousands of children by promoting physical activity, mentorship, and personal development. The coach-mentors will play an integral role in fostering a supportive, engaging, and empowering environment for young participants.

Qualifications & Training

While soccer or sports knowledge is preferred, all coach-mentors will receive paid, in-depth training through the U.S. Soccer Foundation. This training ensures that mentors feel confident in coaching their players and implementing the curriculum effectively.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be 18 years or older

Pass a background check

Have daily access to reliable transportation

Be legally authorized to work in the U.S. (without sponsorship)

Apply Today

Applications for Soccer for Success® are now open through Monday, April 21, 2025. To learn more or to apply, visit:https://www.buffalosoccerforsuccess.com/coach-application. Official Soccer for Success® photos can be found here.

Join us in making a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes in Western New York.

About Independent Health Foundation

The Independent Health Foundation, founded in 1992, works to improve the health and well-being of Western New York residents through awareness, prevention, education and other programs focused on community health priorities. For more information about the Independent Health Foundation, visit www.independenthealthfoundation.org.