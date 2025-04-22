Compounding issues from tobacco-use only adds to high levels of stressed New Yorkers

The use of commercial tobacco products tricks the brain into craving more puffs

Free coaching to become tobacco-free and tackle related stress through NYS Quitline

New York State Quitline provides free resources to help state residents

overcome stress on a journey to become tobacco-free

BUFFALO, N.Y. – April 17, 2025 – Using a commercial tobacco* product like a cigarette or electronic cigarette will ultimately not relieve stress. That’s a key message the New York State Quitline (NYS Quitline) emphasizes to all state residents.

Participants of the NYS Quitline, a free service supported by the New York State Department of Health, often report stress as a factor for tobacco use as well as difficulty in trying to become tobacco-free. More than half (51 percent) of people who contacted the NYS Quitline during the month of March 2025 reported feeling nervous all, most or some of the time within the past 30 days. In addition, during all of 2024, nearly half (48 percent) of people served by the NYS Quitline reported having at least one mental health condition.

“Tobacco products trick the brain into thinking there’s temporary relief from stress,” said Dr. Andrew Hyland, director of the NYS Quitline and chair of the Department of Health Behavior at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y. “Instead, these highly addictive products can create a vicious cycle of stress and intensify cravings for routine puffs. The added health detriments and strain on one’s finances just further compounds feelings of stress.”

Becoming tobacco-free can greatly lessen levels of stress. A meta-analysis of 26 studies links quitting with lower levels of stress, anxiety and depression as well as improved positive mood and quality of life.

When a craving arises for a tobacco product, the NYS Quitline reminds everyone to:

Focus on breathing . A deep breath can mimic a perceived need for inhalation and reduce stress.

. A deep breath can mimic a perceived need for inhalation and reduce stress. Delay, delay, delay . Saying “no” to cravings in stressful situations will help you learn how to cut back on your tobacco product usage and eventually quit altogether.

. Saying “no” to cravings in stressful situations will help you learn how to cut back on your tobacco product usage and eventually quit altogether. Consider the money-savings from cutting back or quitting . Extra money in your pocket will almost certainly lessen stress. The NYS Quitline offers an online savings calculator to quickly visualize the financial benefit of tobacco-free living.

. Extra money in your pocket will almost certainly lessen stress. The NYS Quitline offers an online savings calculator to quickly visualize the financial benefit of tobacco-free living. Talk it through. It is challenging to overcome the use of highly addictive tobacco products alone. Empathy and personalized support are antidotes to stress. Connect with a highly trained tobacco treatment specialist at the NYS Quitline any day of the week for empowerment to create a quit-plan for overcoming triggers and stressors.

Any New York State resident may contact the NYS Quitline by calling 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487). They can also visit nysmokefree.com to reach a specialist through an online chat, request a call-back or order free nicotine replacement therapy medications. The NYS Quitline additionally offers a free text-support program by texting QUITNOW (English) or DÉJELO YA NY(Spanish) to 333888.

Everyday life can be stressful enough. Cutting back or completely quitting tobacco products will greatly lessen stress, especially through improved health, money savings and a greater sense of accomplishment and self-worth. The NYS Quitline is available to help all New York State residents work through their stressors on a journey to become tobacco-free.

* The term tobacco throughout this press release refers to the use of manufactured, combustible commercial products and vape products – not the sacred, medicinal and traditional use of tobacco by Native American nations and other Indigenous groups.