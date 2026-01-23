Community Reception for Artwork by Clarence and Lancaster Students is Thursday, February 5

CLARENCE, NY – The Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus is pleased to present a high school winter exhibit, “Fostering Innovation Through Design” that is on display now through March 31 at The Art Gallery at Montabaur Heights (4530 Ransom Rd.).

There will be a community opening reception to recognize the student artists and their teachers on Thursday, February 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This exhibit was curated by retired art teacher Nancy Clark Mariani and inspired by a collection of interior design examples she prepared for the students. Using any media and objects of their choice, students created original compositions that encouraged experimentation, refinement of ideas and creative expression.

The students’ artwork will be judged by Russell Ram, long-time regional artist and member of The Brothers of Mercy Art Gallery Committee.