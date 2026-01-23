The Brothers of Mercy’s “Fostering Innovation Through Design” Exhibit Features High School Students
Community Reception for Artwork by Clarence and Lancaster Students is Thursday, February 5
CLARENCE, NY – The Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus is pleased to present a high school winter exhibit, “Fostering Innovation Through Design” that is on display now through March 31 at The Art Gallery at Montabaur Heights (4530 Ransom Rd.).
There will be a community opening reception to recognize the student artists and their teachers on Thursday, February 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This exhibit was curated by retired art teacher Nancy Clark Mariani and inspired by a collection of interior design examples she prepared for the students. Using any media and objects of their choice, students created original compositions that encouraged experimentation, refinement of ideas and creative expression.
The students’ artwork will be judged by Russell Ram, long-time regional artist and member of The Brothers of Mercy Art Gallery Committee.
“The Art Gallery Committee is thrilled to introduce this special winter exhibit, which our first school district partnership, to the greater community,” said Mary Jo Ketchum, Chairperson of The Brothers of Mercy Art Gallery Committee. “The quality of work from these 23 students is very impressive, and illustrates the immense talent that our students possess as aspiring artists. We invite the art lovers, Campus residents and community members to visit the exhibit for an appreciation of the students’ creativity and vision.”
Since opening in February 2024, the Art Gallery at Montabaur Heights has exhibited the works of regional artists that enrich understanding of culture, history, beauty and creativity and invite viewers to see the world through artists’ eyes to enjoy, empathize, understand and wonder. The gallery is open to the public daily from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Visitors to the gallery can also enjoy lunch by reserving in advance to 716-407-5102. For more information, email info@brothersofmercy.org or visit BrothersofMercy.org/ArtGallery.