A fiftieth birthday is often seen as a milestone in a person’s personal and professional life. After turning 50, some adults might feel like they can see the light at the end of their professional tunnel, but that’s not always the case in today’s world.

According to the Pew Research Center, the number of adults 65 and older who are still working has nearly doubled since the late 1980s. Pew researchers also note that the rate of workers 75 and older who are still employed has quadrupled since 1964. So, while 50 might once have been seen as an age to consider a professional exit strategy, modern adults 50 and over may now be seeking a second act so they can continue working for decades to come.

No two professionals are alike, so what makes an ideal second act for one person might not suit another. Everyone needs to identify their own professional priorities, but here are a few qualities to consider for your second act.

Transferability:

Professionals change careers for many reasons, including a desire to do something entirely different from their current job. Even if your main motivation is to try something new, finding a second act where your skills transfer from your previous career can be very helpful. Transferability helps close the experience gap, making it easier to get that first job in a new industry. It also eases the transition because you’re less likely to feel like you’re starting from scratch if you can use your existing skills in your new role.

Flexibility:

Flexibility can be very useful when changing careers. Teaching is a flexible field that many experienced professionals consider when thinking about a second act. If you want to try before committing, look for a flexible teaching role, like an adjunct professor at a local college, or consider substitute teaching. Flexibility can also relate to where you work. Pew reports that one in four workers aged 55 and older teleworked in 2024, so if you’re switching careers to spend more time at home and with your family, a second act offering the convenience of remote work might be just what you need.

Opportunity:

If you haven’t decided what you want your second act to be, researching growth fields that are expected to offer plenty of opportunities can be a great place to start. Read about emerging new industries or established professions experiencing staffing shortages. If you’re considering relocating to a more retiree-friendly area, look into places you’re interested in and see what types of professional opportunities are available so you can continue working as long as you’d like in your new home.

A second act that lets professionals use their current skills while providing lots of flexibility and opportunity can be exactly what they need to successfully transition to a new career.