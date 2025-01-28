Courtesy of Senses Wellness

Awareness of the importance of recognizing mental health issues has grown considerably in recent years. Prominent individuals from various industries have come forward to speak about their struggles, and that has done much to remove the stigma that was long associated with mental health.

Though recognition of the importance of addressing mental health issues has increased in recent years, there’s still much to be done, particularly regarding men and mental health. A 2019 study published in the American Journal of Men’s Health noted that men have historically been more hesitant than women to seek help for mental health difficulties. That hesitancy can have grave consequences, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that men are more likely to die by suicide than women.

Recognition of the symptoms that suggest someone is experiencing mental health troubles could compel men to seek treatment, or lead to their family members encouraging them to get help. The NIMH notes that men and women can experience the same mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. However, that does not mean their experiences will be the same. In fact, experiences can differ widely among men as well. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Counseling Psychology found that men who exhibit stereotypically masculine personality traits often have worse mental health outcomes than men who do not exhibit such traits.

Despite the differences in responses to mental health issues, it’s still important for individuals to learn the symptoms of mental health issues. Such recognition may compel individuals to seek help for their own issues, or serve as warning signs to concerned friends and family members, potentially prompting them to initiate discussions that can save a loved one’s life. According to the NIMH, the following are some symptoms of mental health problems.

Anger, irritability, or aggressiveness

Noticeable changes in mood, energy level, or appetite

Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much

Difficulty concentrating, feeling restless, worried, and stressed

Misuse of alcohol and/or drugs

Sadness or hopelessness; suicidal thoughts

Feeling flat or having trouble feeling positive emotions

Engaging in high-risk activities

Aches, headaches, and/or digestive problems without a clear cause

Obsessive thinking or compulsive behavior

Thoughts or behaviors that interfere with work, family, or social life

Unusual thinking or behaviors that concern other people

The NIMH urges individuals in crisis or people who suspect someone is in crisis to call 911, or to call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. More information about mental health can be found at www.nimh.nih.gov. Locally, reach out to Senses Wellness, a team of behavioral health professionals committed to cultural sensitivity and inclusivity in providing compassionate and personalized care to individuals, couples, and families seeking support for their mental well-being. Senses Wellness is located at 360 Genesee Street, Buffalo 14204. Schedule an appointment at www.senseswellness.org or call 716-939-3520.