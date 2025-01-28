This year’s 63rd Annual Variety Kids Telethon takes place on Saturday, March 8th, 2025, from 6pm to 11pm on WGRZ Channel 2, and Sunday, March 9th, 2025, from 10am to 8pm on WBBZ Channel 5, and streaming online.

This year’s celebrity child is Evelynn, who was born in Spring of 2021. Shortly after Thanksgiving 2021, Evelynn was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer. The dumbbell shaped tumor was sitting inside her spine with large masses protruding from each end, resulting in significant swelling of her spinal cord. Unable to lift her head, she was hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital for a month.

Evelynn successfully completed eight rounds of chemotherapy at Roswell Park Pediatric Clinic. The tumor responded so well to treatment that Evelynn did not require surgery to remove it. She has been in remission for over two years, but has a spinal cord injury due to the location of the tumor. Despite having minimal movement in her lower extremities, she works on her mobility and strength daily through extensive physical therapy and supportive occupational therapy. Evelynn receives therapy four times a week through the Robert Warner Center, The Motion Project, and school-based physical therapy. She can now walk for short periods of time using assistive equipment.

Evelynn is a kind and smart 3-year-old who loves ice cream, Disney princesses, camping, reading, singing, and dancing. Because of all of the support she has received through Oishei, Roswell, and the Motion Project, Evelynn is not only recovering, but thriving.

Variety welcomes all donations to support the programs and equipment Western New York kids need the most. Watch the upcoming telethon, and learn more about this wonderful organization and those who support it, at https://varietybuffalo.org/telethon.